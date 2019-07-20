Sapna Choudhary announces new song 'Gulabo Chori'—View first look

New Delhi: Popular singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is an internet sensation and her pics and videos often go viral. With over 2 million followers on social media app Instagram, Sapna's fan-following needs no introduction. She keeps her fans entertained by regularly posting details about her personal and professional life on Insta.

The talented dancer took to Instagram and shared the first look of her upcoming song 'Gulabo Chori'. The song has been directed by Kuldeep Rathee and will be available soon.

Check out the poster here:

Sapna captioned the pic as, “Hello friends coming soon with my new song 'Gulabo Chori' Produced By my favorite Pawan Chawla Sir ( P&M Movies ) Singer MD , Director Kuldeep Rathee. Need you guys best wishes and love.@pawanchawla2010 @mddesirockstar#musicvideo #comingsoon #acting #bollywood #ramramji”

Sapna became a household name after she participated in one of the most popular shows of Indian television, 'Bigg Boss'. She was seen in season 11 of the show and remained in limelight during her stint.

Post 'Bigg Boss', she made her Bollywood debut with an item number 'Hatt Ja Tau' from 'Veerey Di Wedding' that released in 2018. She has also featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.