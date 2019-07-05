close

Prabhas

Shraddha Kapoor oozes oomph, Prabhas shows off his dance moves in 'Psycho Saiyaan' teaser—Watch

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Baahubali Prabhas and gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor are ready to entice the viewers with their on-screen magic in 'Saaho'. The movie is high on the buzz word and rightly so.

The makers have unveiled the teaser of 'Psycho Saiyaan', the first song of the movie. Shraddha Kapoor can be seen flaunting her glamourous side in the song whereas Prabhas will be seen showing off some cool dance movies.

Watch the teaser here:

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The teaser of the movie released sometime back and received a thunderous response from the viewers.

The big-budget actioner is high on the buzz word and it stars Jackie Shroff., Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

The film is hitting the screens on August 15, 2019. 'Saaho' is reportedly made on a whopping budget of around Rs 300 crore.

Are you excited about 'Saaho'?

 

 

 

