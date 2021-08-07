हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Romaana

Singers Romaana and Bpraak groove to soulful beats of their latest EP Meherbaniaan - Watch

Within a short span of time, the EP Meherbaniaan has received tremendous feedback from the public, while the views have been growing rapidly. 

Singers Romaana and Bpraak groove to soulful beats of their latest EP Meherbaniaan - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Romaana and YouTube still from Meherbaniaan

New Delhi: Romaana, one of the fastest rising stars in the music industry, has released his first-ever EP, 'Meherbaniaan' via Desi Melodies. This album includes four songs created, composed and sung by the 26-year-old singer.

Romaana has collaborated with other musicians including his own mentor Jaani, Avvy Sra and Jaydden. Within a short span of time, the EP has received tremendous feedback from the public, while the views have been growing rapidly. 

youtube

After releasing the EP, Romaana recently made an Instagram reel video with the singer Bpraak. As they lip-sync and enjoy the song, they dance a little to its amazing beats while enjoying the music. Romaana captioned the video with the words from his own song, "Panchiaa’n nu..!! Parr kattke azaad kitaa..!!! Mehrbaniaan mehrbaniaan..!!! The legend @bpraak #romaana #desimelodies @jayddenmusic".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Romaana (@romaana44)

 

Romaana has been a part of record-breaking songs with BPraak like 'Filhall'. Moreover, he wrote the first stanza for B-Praak's song "Baarish Ki Jaaye", which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Together, they appear to share a close bond as members of Desi Melodies.

romaaana

Furthermore, Romaana has gained a fan base after making his debut, and fans are eagerly awaiting his next recording. 

Coming back to the EP, The first song on the EP, 'Mehrbaniaan,' tells a story of a helpless bride who has given up her toxic lover; As the protagonist longs for his partner, 'Khair Allah Khair' embodies that longing; The song 'Kithe Reh Gaye' is about the love of his life and his desire to win it back, and for 'Mann Dolje' Romaana uses the canvas to praise his lover’s eyes and how captivating they are by using alluring metaphors.

 

Romaana embarked on the journey as a solo artist ‘Goriyaan Goriyaan’ under the production of Desi Melodies. Written and composed by Jaani, along with music by B-Praak, it currently stands at upwards of 28 million views on YouTube.

singer

Jaani has been a part of record-breaking songs such as Arijit Singh's 'Pachtaoge'  and is credited as the lyricist of Jassie Gill’s super hit song ‘Ehna Chauni Aa’. The young talent has contributed to superhits like ‘Haath Chumme’, ‘Sufna’ and ‘Qismat’ as well.

