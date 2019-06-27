close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift to headline Prime Day Concert

Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G will also perform at the concert, which is presented by Amazon Music, read a statement. 

Taylor Swift to headline Prime Day Concert

Los Angeles: Grammy-winning pop star Taylor Swift will headline the Prime Day Concert on July 10.

Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G will also perform at the concert, which is presented by Amazon Music, read a statement. 

"We can't wait to celebrate Prime Day with an extraordinary night of unforgettable performances, for members around the globe," said Steve Boom, Vice President of Amazon Music. 

"Prime Day brings members the best of both entertainment and shopping. To celebrate, we've curated a line-up across multiple genres with performances from artistes our customers love," Boom added. 

Prime Video will stream the show live. 

Hosted by award-winning actress Jane Lynch, the concert will be available to Prime members to stream on-demand after the live show for a limited time on Prime Video which will include select songs from each performance.

 

Tags:
Taylor SwiftPrime Day ConcertMusic
Next
Story

Raveena Tandon's 'Sheher ki ladki' to be re-created

Must Watch

PT5M43S

Amit Shah visits martyr's home, offers job to wife