Nikhil Kandhari is on the top of his game collaborating with luxury fashion houses

The potential of influencers cannot be measured merely by their fanbase, but with the kind of content they create. It is the content creation skills that have made influencers a go-to choose for many brands. One of the most promising names, Nikhil Kandhari is making waves for his exemplary style statement and content over the webspace. The influencer in recent times has attracted the attention of many brands, and he has so far collaborated with notable names like Jaguar, Hugo Boss, L’Oreal, Karl Lagerfeld, Glenmorangie and more.

However, his major focus is to associate with the prime brands of the fashion industry. For the same, the influencer is leveraging on creating quality content for the audience. And it seems that Nikhil Kandhari has got all the reasons to rejoice for his association with the global luxury fashion brands Dior and Louis Vuitton. The influencer is on cloud nine with having worked with these lux fashion brands. Nikhil has been an ardent fashion lover, and he is leaving no stone unturned to collaborate with other luxury fashion houses in the future.

Calling his experience a fruitful association, the fashion influencer said that luxury fashion is a niche and has got a dedicated fanbase among fashion enthusiasts. According to Kandhari, the luxury fashion is not just about price or quality but is more about emotional connection. “There’s a fine line between luxury wear and casual wear. I feel that nothing beats the essence of luxury styling as it is rare to find”, reveals the influencer. Be it trendy ethnic wear, casual wear, street style or luxury styling, Nikhil Kandhari has eventually become an inspiration when it comes to men’s fashion.

Furthermore, his last collaboration with H&M x Sabyasachi was a raging hit among fashion aficionados. “I do not just intend to create content to showcase my fashion sense, but I want to influence people and leave a mark with my sartorial choices”, says Nikhil. When asked where he draws fashion inspiration from, the influencer called travel as one of the primary reasons behind his unique style files.

Adding to it, he revealed that fashion has seen him explore different cultures and traditions. Besides this, a majority of his followers have helped him in exploring different horizons of the fashion industry. With his keen interest to collaborate with lux fashion labels, it would be interesting to see what new Nikhil Kandhari has for all the fashion lovers.

