Noida DM Suhas LY, Police Commissioner Alok Singh get COVID-19 vaccine

Gautam Budh Nagar: Under the COVID-19 vaccination programme, District Magistrate Suhas LY took coronavirus vaccine along with Police Commissioner Alok Singh and Joint CP Love Kumar in Greater Noida on Thursday (February 18).

It may be noted here that with cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers and frontline workers against COVID-19 in the country crossing 94 lakhs, India has become the third topmost country globally with the highest cumulative vaccination numbers, after the USA and the UK.

"The cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) against coronavirus vaccine in the country has crossed 94 lakhs, as per today`s data till 8 am," read an official release.

As many as 94,22,228 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,99,305 sessions, as per the provisional report. These include 61,96,641 HCWs (1st dose), 3,69,167 HCWs (2nd dose) and 28,56,420 FLWs (1st dose), it added.However, the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13, for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose.

The vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2. As of day 33 of the vaccination drive (18th February 2021), a total of 4,22,998 vaccine doses were given across 7,932 sessions. Out of which, 3,30,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 92,790 received the second dose of vaccine.

58.20 per cent of those who have received the second dose are concentrated in seven states including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh. Karnataka alone accounts for 14.74 per cent.

Moving ahead on the COVID-19 trajectory, India`s cumulative recoveries show a progressive increment on a daily basis. It stands at 1.06 crore (1,06,56,845) today.

Meanwhile, as many as 12,881 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,50,201 including 1,37,342 active cases and 1,06,56,845 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,56,014 with the loss of 101 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

(With Agency Inputs)