Noida schools register 10% attendance in classes 6 to 8, parents scared to send their kids

Noida: Even though schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened last week for classes 6 to class 8 but only 10 per cent attendance has been recorded in this period. It has come to notice that many patrons are still unwilling to send their children to school.

The decision to let students attend classes is entirely upto the parents, according to guidelines by the state government. Though, it is come to the fore that people are still scared for their children and it has also affected school attendance.

"We are not admitting any student into the classroom without the consent of the parents. At the same time, we are seeking the consent of all parents if any student falls ill during this time, or if he has any kind of infection then the school will not be responsible for it," Shivani Jain, President of All School Parents Association told The Times of India.

"We have surveyed all the schools that have opened in the last few days. During this time, we found that only 5-10 per cent students were attending these classes. The school's teachers, guards and other staff have not yet been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, which has added to the parents reluctance to send their children to school," she said.

Presently, schools are open twice a week for the students of these classes.