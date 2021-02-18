Maharashtra may impose lockdown in Akola and Amaravati amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Mumbai: As Maharashtra's Akola and Amaravati witness a surge in rising COVID-19 cases it is likely that a fresh lockdown could be imposed in these two districts, as per sources.

More than 500 cases of coronavirus has been registered in Akola in the last three days, previously only 30-35 cases were being reported daily.

As the number of cases escalate, the district magistrate of the area is likely to make an announcement to impose lockdown soon.

While the coronavirus crisis in Amravati too has deepened with over 1400 cases being reported in the last three days.

The reason for the rise in infections is due to the recently conducted panchayat elections, a change in weather and return of crowd in some areas.

An official statement from the District Magistrate is likely to come by Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil has been found to be coronavirus positive. On Twitter, the minister also said he is doing fine and taking appropriate medical advice.

"I have tested Covid positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference," he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray termed the situation as alarming and hinted that another lockdown could be imposed. Shiv Sena's editorial mouthpiece, Saamna, expressed displeasure over people violating the covid norms.

"Follow the rules otherwise the lockdown will have to be imposed again. The same warning has been given by the State Health Minister Rajesh Tope. The public should take it seriously," read the editorial hinting that the state administration is planning adequate measures to stop the spread of the virus.