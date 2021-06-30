Delhi's Laxmi Nagar main market, nearby shops shut till July 5 for violating COVID-19 norms

New Delhi: East Delhi markets including Laxmi Nagar’s main market have been closed till July 5 for violating COVID-19 norms. Sonika Singh, District Magistrate, East Delhi, issued a notice in this regard shutting down all shops except those involved in essential services.

"Laxmi Nagar main market and surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar will remain shut from 10 pm on June 29 till 10 pm of July 5 for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," the order was quoted by ANI.

"According to the Preet Vihar SDM`s report, shopkeepers, vendors and the general public in Laxmi Nagar main bazaar were not following COVID health protocol. Due to huge footfall, the market association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure COVID protocols last Sunday," it further read.

Delhi's Laxmi Nagar main market closed till 5th July for violation of COVID19 norms pic.twitter.com/JLm2ozwyiq — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

As new COVID-19 cases have been on the decline in Delhi, the government further eased COVID-19 curbs from June 28 and allowed gymnasiums, yoga centres, hotels to reopen. The order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday stated that parks, gyms, banquet halls, golf courses and yoga centers in the national capital can open now. E-pass registration for people arriving from other states is also no longer required.

On Tuesday (June 29), the national capital reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths. The positivity rate in Delhi is currently at 0.15 per cent, as per daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government

