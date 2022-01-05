Noida schools for classes 6-10 closed till January 14, check other COVID-19 curbs here

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration on Wednesday ordered that the schools for classes 6 to 10 will remain closed till January 14.

Addressing a press conference in Noida today, Suhas LY, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate said, "There are a total of 1,110 active cases of coronavirus infections and 510 cases in the past 24 hours. So, schools will remain closed in the district for classes 6 to 10 till January 14."

He said that the gyms and swimming pools will also remain closed along with the extension of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am instead of earlier 11 pm to 5 am in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccination, Suhas LY informed, "Everybody has been inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine doses and around 89 per cent of populations with its second dose."Further, the DM said, "a campaign would be run across the district to ensure the policy of `No Mask, No Shopping`. The objective is to aware people of the COVID-19 appropriate behavior."

