4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Mizoram’s Champai, no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: The news about low to medium intensity earthquakes hitting parts of the country have been coming very often these days. A moderate earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred in the southwest area of Champai district of Mizoram on Thursday.

The earthquake occurred around 2.28 PM and the tremors were felt in the north-eastern state of Mizoram.

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3, occurred on 09-07-2020 at 14:28 IST at Lat 23.30 N and Long 93.18 E at the depth of 10 km in the Champai region of Mizoram.



On Wednesday, an earthquake, 2.7 on the Richter Scale, had jolted Assam. In addition, earthquake tremors were felt near Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the National Center for Seismology, the intensity of the earthquake has been measured at 4.3 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake tremors were also felt near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on July 7. According to the National Setter for Seismology, a magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred on the Richter scale.

In the last two-three months, tremors have been felt in different parts of the country. However, there was no loss of life and property due to the earthquake.