Meghalaya Assembly

Budget session of Meghalaya Assembly from March 8
Representational image

Shillong: The Budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be held from March 8 to March 22, officials said on Tuesday.

Governor Tathagata Roy will address the first day of the session, they said.

"The Business Advisory Committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly today finalised the calendar for the budget session 2019. The Budget Session will commence from March 8 to 22, excluding holidays, Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons said.

There will be 10 working days of which eight have been allotted for government business and two days for private members business.

The Governor will address the House on March 8 and the budget will be passed on March 22, he said. 

