Cyclone Fani: Naveen Patnaik urges Prakash Javadekar to postpone JEE (Advanced) registration

Due to Cyclone Fani, the mobile and data connectivity in the state has been disrupted in many districts.

Cyclone Fani: Naveen Patnaik urges Prakash Javadekar to postpone JEE (Advanced) registration

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday wrote to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to postpone JEE (Advanced) 2019 online registration by 10 days in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani.

Due to Cyclone Fani, the mobile and data connectivity in the state has been disrupted in many districts. The registration for the examination was earlier scheduled from May 3 to May 9. The JEE examination, to get admissions into IITs, will take place on May 27.

"Odia students will be unable to register due to lack of mobile and data connectivity in aftermath of Cyclone Fani," he wrote, read a tweet posted from Patnaik's office.  

Cyclone Fani battered Odisha on May 3, causing severe damage to life and property. At least 34 people died and hundreds injured in the state after the cyclone made landfall.

Patnaik on Monday said that he will donate his year's salary to help victims of Cyclone Fani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took an aerial survey of the affected areas and assured the Odisha government of assistance. He said that while Rs 381 crore had been issued for relief work previously, an additional Rs 1,000 crore will be given as well. 

Earlier, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Under Graduate (UG) 2019 exam was postponed in Odisha following the havoc unleashed by Cyclone Fani. The exam was scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 5. 

Live TV

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) also postponed polling for Patkura Assembly constituency in Odisha due to Cyclone Fani. 

Cyclone Fani: Odisha CM donates year's salary as country unites to provide relief

