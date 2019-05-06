PM Modi conducts aerial survey in Odisha to take stock of Cyclone Fani-hit areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted on Monday conducted an aerial survey to take stock of areas which have been hit by the impact of cyclone Fani. Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also accompanied the PM for the aerial survey.

He had arrived in Bhubaneswar earlier on Monday and was received by the CM, Governor, and Pradhan. The Central government had sought time from West Bengal state officials for a review meeting. The state officials have said that they cannot attend the meeting on Monday due elections. Though Patnaik accompanied the PM on the survey, the two did not hold any separate meetings.

PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of #Cyclonefani affected areas in Odisha. Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also present pic.twitter.com/7zQQK3WpLS — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

Modi had on Sunday tweeting saying that he would visit the cyclone-hit areas and had assured all help to the state. "Will be in Odisha tomorrow morning, where I will review the situation due to Cyclone Fani and hold meetings with top officials. The Centre is committed to provide all possible assistance in relief and rehabilitation measures underway," he had tweeted on Sunday night.

The death toll in Cyclone Fani rose to 34 on Sunday. The extremely severe storm that battered Odisha, caused widespread destruction and left hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cuts. Puri is the worst affected.

The PM had on Saturday spoken to CM Naveen Patnaik over the phone and assured all possible help from the Centre for Odisha. Dharmendra Pradhan has also been monitoring the cyclone-hit areas of Puri district, and said that Prime Minister has promised all assistance for relief and rescue work.