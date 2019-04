Tremors were felt in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and in Jharkhand early on Saturday morning.

The earthquake was felt in Rairangpur, Bisoyi, Gorumahisani and Bahalada areas of the district at 6.20 am.

Tremors also felt in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand with an intensity of 4.4 magnitude at the same time.

The quake was felt in Kharsawan, Saraikela, Ghatshila, Dumaria, and Gurabanda.

There has, however, been no reports of any injuries or damage to properties yet.