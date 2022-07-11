94-year-old Bhagwani Devi clinches medals at World Masters Athletics

Bhagwani Devi, a 94-year-old sprinter from India, won the gold medal in the 100 m sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Tampere. She won the gold with a timing of 24.74 seconds. Bhagwani also bagged a bronze medal in shot put.

India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar!



She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put.



Truly commendable effort! pic.twitter.com/Qa1tI4a8zS — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 11, 2022

"India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!," tweeted the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

World Masters Athletics Championships was held in Tampere from June 29 - July 10. It is a world championship-calibre event for the sport of athletics (track and field) for male and female athletes aged 35 years and over.