NewsOther Sports
BHAGWANI DEVI

94-year-old Bhagwani Devi clinches medals at World Masters Athletics

World Masters Athletics Championships was held in Tampere from June 29 - July 10. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

94-year-old Bhagwani Devi clinches medals at World Masters Athletics

Bhagwani Devi, a 94-year-old sprinter from India, won the gold medal in the 100 m sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Tampere. She won the gold with a timing of 24.74 seconds. Bhagwani also bagged a bronze medal in shot put.

"India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!," tweeted the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

World Masters Athletics Championships was held in Tampere from June 29 - July 10. It is a world championship-calibre event for the sport of athletics (track and field) for male and female athletes aged 35 years and over. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?