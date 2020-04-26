A look at boxing great Floyd Mayweather's insane black and white £20million car collection

Legendary American boxer Floyd Mayweather's love for car is no secret as every now and then he keeps on adding new vehicles to his already insane car collection.

The 43-year-old undefeated champion doesn't shy away from showing off his black and white motor collection on social media which is believed to be of worth 20 million pounds.

Mayweather, who remained undefeated in 50 professional fights he played in his career and earned a whopping $1billion from them, has a plenty of vehicles--which are mostly in white or black and spread between Los Angeles and his Las Vegas home.

It is believed that Mayweather has placed his black vehicles in Los Angeles and white in Las Vegas, Daily Star reported.

From Rolls-Royces worth over a staggering £3 million to four Bugatti Veyron machines that cost £1.7 million, one can find almost every expensive car at Mayweather's garage.

The undefeaten American boxer is also an owner of the most expensive Bentley--a Bentley Mulsanne and a classic Porsche 911. He also has a Lamborghini Aventador, which is valued at around £275,000 and a Ferrari 488 worth close to £240,000.

“My garage looking like an indoor dealership with a few light toys," Mayweather, who bid adieu to the sport in August 2017, wrote along with one of the pictures of his cars he shared on Instagram.

Let us take a look at his collection:

During his illustrious boxing career, Mayweather bagged a total of 15 major world titles including The Ring in five weight classes and the lineal championship in four weight classes.

Mayweather's success also saw him lead the Forbes and Sports Illustrated lists of the 50 highest-paid athletes of 2012 and 2013 before topping the Forbes list again in both 2014 and 2015.