After vacation in Maldives, Neeraj Chopra enjoys skydiving in Dubai

After spending quality time in Maldives, India's Neeraj Chopra is up for more adventures. In the latest Instagram post shared by the Olympic champion, he can be seen enjoying his first sky-diving experience in Dubai.

Neeraj posted the video of it on Instagram and wrote: "Airplane se koodne ke pehle darr toh laga, par uske baad mazaa bada aaya". Overjoyed with the experience, the 23-year-old also asked his fans to try out the adventure in Dubai. Here is the video:

Describing his German coach Klaus Bartonietz as the “best” for him, Olympic gold-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday said that he would like to continue their spectacular partnership in the 2024 Paris Games as well.

During a panel discussion at the ‘India Today Conclave’, Neeraj said that Bartonietz’s methods suit him as the bio-mechanical expert cracks jokes even during intense sessions making training thoroughly enjoyable.

“At times, I don’t like to be very serious during training sessions. Koi coach aise hote hey, danda pakadke pichhe khade hote hain (There are some coaches who stand with a stick). But Klaus sir is different,” the 23-year-old said as he sat flanked by India’s first individual Olympic gold-medallist, Abhinav Bindra.

“When we have to be serious and intense we are serious, but sometimes he cracks jokes during sessions and that makes training enjoyable. His training methods suit me and I have great bonding with him. I want to continue training with him for the next Olympics also,” added the young star, who created history by winning the first athletics medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics.

- with PTI inputs