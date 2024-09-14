As Bengaluru FC (BFC) prepare to take on East Bengal FC (EBFC) in their opening clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, both teams will be aiming to make a statement at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, September 14. Historically, Bengaluru FC has been strong in their ISL season openers, having only lost once in their first game. This defeat came last season when they lost 2-1 to Kerala Blasters FC.

East Bengal FC have a good track record against the Blues (BFC), having scored in each of the last four meetings and winning three in the process. East Bengal, on the other hand, has never won their opening fixture in ISL history, a trend they will be desperate to change.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza took charge of the team mid-season last term. Under his guidance, the Blues achieved four clean sheets but certain areas of improvement are needed to do better than the 10th position last season. (Sarpanch Ka Punch: Fans Go Crazy As Harmanpreet Singh Scores Brace In Win Against Pakistan In Asian Champions Trophy)

Here are the livestreaming details of Bengaluru FC Vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024 Match:

When is the Bengaluru FC Vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024 Match going to be played?

The Bengaluru FC Vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024 Match will be played on Saturday (September 14) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Bengaluru FC Vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024 Match going to be played?

The Bengaluru FC Vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024 Match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Where can I watch the Bengaluru FC Vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024 Match?

The La Liga match Bengaluru FC Vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024 Match willtelecast in India on Sports18.

How can I live stream the Bengaluru FC Vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024 Match in India?

The Bengaluru FC Vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024 Match can watched on Jio Cinema.

"The players we wanted to sign are here. The sporting director and owners have done their job and now it's our time to show. We had a really good pre-season in terms of training, fitness conditions and tactics. We also participated in the Durand Cup which gave us a glimpse of what we want to see in the ISL," he told the ISL during the Media Day.

Carles Cuadrat joined East Bengal FC last season and under his tutelage, the club reached the Durand Cup final and also won the Super Cup, which gave the opportunity to represent the country in Asia.

However, their position in the ISL didn't change from the 2022-23 season, as they ended ninth, despite keeping seven clean-sheets.

He said, "We are building a squad and trying to improve from last season and we have brought in new players to help us be more competitive. Also, we have given opportunities to youngsters. Some of them already debuted last season and assisted or scored goals. This will be their second year, a year to show that they are ready for the competition," as quoted by ISL.

Sunil Chhetri, the Bengaluru FC striker is on the verge of making history as he sits just two goals behind Bartholomew Ogbeche's record of 63 goals, making him the second-highest scorer in ISL history.

Despite not scoring multiple goals in a match since February 2021, his leadership and goal-scoring instincts make him a constant threat. East Bengal will be reliant on Madih Talal to showcase his prowess from last season. In his debut ISL campaign, the midfielder created 57 chances for Punjab FC (PFC). Now with ISL 2023-24 Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos upfront, he will aim to create more and help East Bengal have a better attacking record than the previous editions. (With ANI Inputs)