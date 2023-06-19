topStoriesenglish2623887
Bhavani Devi Scripts History, Wins India's First Ever Medal At Asian Fencing Championships

The 29-year-old settled for bronze after suffering a close 15-14 loss to Uzbekistan`s world No.79 Zaynab Dayibekova in the semifinals.

Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:08 PM IST|Source: IANS

India`s top fencer Bhavani Devi on Monday scripted history as she secured a bronze medal in the women`s sabre event at the Asian Fencing Championships.

This remarkable achievement marked India`s first medal at the continental meet.

Bhavani defeated the reigning world champion and world No.1 Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarterfinals of the women`s sabre event. It was also the Indian`s first win over the Japanese in four meetings.

The 29-year-old settled for bronze after suffering a close 15-14 loss to Uzbekistan`s world No.79 Zaynab Dayibekova in the semifinals.

Earlier, the Indian fencer received a first-round bye. She got the better of world No.95 Dospay Karina of Kazakhstan 15-13 in the next round and stunned world No.40 and third seed Seri Ozaki of Japan 15-11 in the pre-quarterfinals.

The 29-year-old became the first Indian fencer to represent India at the Olympic Games when she competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

