WWE

Bray Wyatt becomes latest superstar to be released from WWE, Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman react

WWE released another superstar from its high-profile roster as the industry on Saturday ended its ties with former WWE and Universal champion Bray Wyatt. 

Bray Wyatt becomes latest superstar to be released by WWE

WWE released another superstar from its high-profile roster as the industry on Saturday ended its ties with former WWE and Universal champion Bray Wyatt. The company released a statement in this regard, which read: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors." 

Wyatt was a part of the wrestling company since 2009 and gained immense popularity as the anchor of The Wyatt Family, which Braun Strowman, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Randy Orton were once a part of. 

Apart from his stint with The Wyatt Family, Wyatt was a one-time WWE champion and two-time Universal champion. Apart from this, the 6ft 2' wrestler also won the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team championships.

Wyatt over the last few months made in ring appearances as The Fiend, where he was seen forming an alliance with Alexa Bliss. 

Bliss reacted to the development and tweeted: “I really am at a loss for words.”

“Thank you so much Windham for everything you’ve done for this company. The most fun I’ve had is working with you. Such an amazing talent & the most kind person. I’m just in shock,” she added.  

Alexa Bliss on Bray Wyatt WWE release

However, shortly after sending out the tweet she turned her account on private mode. 

Meanwhile, Strowman also shared his feelings and shared a photo of him with Wyatt with a note saying: "Brother I’m waiting!!!!!!"

WWE recently released a set of superstars, which included Strowman, Aleister Black, Mickie James and The IIconics, among others.

