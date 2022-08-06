NewsOther Sports
JASMINE LAMBORIA

CWG 2022: Boxer Jasmine Lamboria clinches bronze in Women's Lightweight category

Jasmine became India's 30th medallist at the Birmingham 2022, and the first pugilist to officially confirm the colour of her medal. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 09:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CWG 2022: Boxer Jasmine Lamboria clinches bronze in Women's Lightweight category

Indian boxer Jasmine Lamboria clinched the bronze medal in the women's 60 kg Lightweight category after losing to England's Gemma Paige at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday. The English boxer won the match as a split decision worked in the Brit's favour, to seal her slot in the final of the event with a 3-2 win over the Indian. The 20-year-old was up against the Brit, who looked in command from the start. Though the youngster pushed to put up a challenge, the favourite of the event ended up winning the bout 3-2 to qualify for the final.

Jasmine became India's 30th medallist at the Birmingham 2022, and the first pugilist to officially confirm the colour of her medal. Amit Pangha, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Rohit Tokas, Sagar Ahlawat, Nitu Ghanghas and Nikhat Zareen have also assured medals.

Earlier, world champion Nikhat Zareen advanced into the final of the women's 50kg light flyweight division at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. The 26-year-old Indian boxer outclassed Savannah Stubley of England 5-0 in the semi-finals by a unanimous decision. 

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?