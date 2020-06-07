Hope sporting events will restart soon, says Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: The Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday (June 7, 2020) while speaking at India's DNA E-Conclave of Zee News, said he hopes that the sporting events will restart soon that were halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Minister also said that many practice sessions have begun in the unlock-1 phase.

He informed that the authorities are also looking at the preparations for the Olympics as the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been deferred by one year.

Rijiju stated that the sports sector is a big industry and the increase in sports activities will also result in providing employment to many people.

He said, “That generation has gone when people used to say ‘Kheloge kudoge toh banoge kharab’, in fact nowadays it is ‘Kheloge kudoge toh banoge Nawab’. That’s why the government started the Fit India and Khelo India movements.”

He informed that many people have shown interest in these programs and that the government is moving forward with a motto to keep every citizen fit.

Rijiju also talked about the North-eastern states and said the previous governments did work in those areas but couldn’t connect with the people in a way the Modi government has done.

He also said that PM Modi has given the goal that by 2028, India has to be ranked in the top 10 countries in terms of sports.

“We are moving forward keeping that goal in mind. This time we are participating in more Olympics events compared to previous Olympics,” said Rijiju.

The sporting events across the country have been halted since the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March.

Although the government has unlocked non-COVID-19 containment zones in India, many containment zones are still under strict lockdown norms.

