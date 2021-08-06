India vs Great Britain bronze medal women's hockey match, Tokyo Olympics live streaming: TV channels, timings and other details

India vs Great Britain bronze medal women's hockey match, Tokyo Olympics live streaming: The Indian women's hockey team would look to end their dream run at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics with a podium finish and would like to repeat what the men's achieved on Thursday. The team-led by Rani Rampal have already scripted history by making it to the final four and will now look to secure the precious bronze in the third-place clash against Great Britain on Friday morning.

Rani, who usually is seen taking the charge in high octane clashes, will look to rise up to the occasion. Supporting Rani will be Gurjit Kaur, who will hold the key for India during the penalty corners. She scored the lone goal for India in the semifinal clash against Argentina, which India lost 1-2.

Apart from Gurjit, Vandana Katariya too would like to get her name on the scoresheet. Earlier during the campaign, the Indian forward etched her name in the history book by becoming the first women hockey player to complete a hattrick at the Olympics.

Savita Pune, who also has enjoyed a supreme campaign so far, standing like a pillar and protecting India's goal will hope for another superlative effort in the much-anticipated clash.

Meanwhile, India's opponent Great Britain will be low on confidence after a 5-1 hammering against the Netherlands in their semifinal encounter, something which Rani's unit will look to take advantage of.

Here are the details from India vs Great Britain bronze medal women's hockey match at Tokyo Olympics:

