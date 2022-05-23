The stage is set for the Men's Asia Cup to kick off in Jakarta which will see the participation of top Asian countries. The prestigious tournament, set to begin on May 23, is a World Cup qualifier. India, Japan, Pakistan, and hosts Indonesia are placed in pool A while Malaysia, Korea, Oman, and Bangladesh are grouped in pool B. India will face off against Pakistan in a mega battle in Pool A match on May 23.
With the Super 4s format introduced in Asia Cup, the prospect of India taking on Pakistan twice is a possibility and Ikram expects the competition to be enticing with former India Captain and two-time Olympian Sardar Singh donning the role of India coach in the tournament, while former Asian Games Gold medal-winning Coach, Siegfried Aikman will be leading Pakistan's troops as Coach in the tournament.
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan
Match Details
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2022, Pool A
May 23 (Monday), 2022
5:00 PM IST/ 18:30 PM (Local)
Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.
India vs Pakistan head-to-head record
Pakistan - 82
India -64
India's titles in Asia Cup
2003
2007
2017
Pakistan's titles in Asia Cup
1982
1985
1989
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey
Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh
Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;
Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh.
Head Coach: Sardar Singh
Pakistan Squad
Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan
Defenders: Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamaduddin Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali
Midfielders: Umar Bhatta (c), Ali Shan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali
Forwards: Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Roman, Afraz, Abdul Hanan Shahid
Head Coach: Siegfried Aikman