The stage is set for the Men's Asia Cup to kick off in Jakarta which will see the participation of top Asian countries. The prestigious tournament, set to begin on May 23, is a World Cup qualifier. India, Japan, Pakistan, and hosts Indonesia are placed in pool A while Malaysia, Korea, Oman, and Bangladesh are grouped in pool B. India will face off against Pakistan in a mega battle in Pool A match on May 23.

With the Super 4s format introduced in Asia Cup, the prospect of India taking on Pakistan twice is a possibility and Ikram expects the competition to be enticing with former India Captain and two-time Olympian Sardar Singh donning the role of India coach in the tournament, while former Asian Games Gold medal-winning Coach, Siegfried Aikman will be leading Pakistan's troops as Coach in the tournament.

Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan

Match Details

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2022, Pool A

May 23 (Monday), 2022

5:00 PM IST/ 18:30 PM (Local)

Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record

Pakistan - 82

India -64

India's titles in Asia Cup

2003

2007

2017

Pakistan's titles in Asia Cup

1982

1985

1989

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;

Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh.

Head Coach: Sardar Singh

Pakistan Squad

Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan

Defenders: Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamaduddin Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali

Midfielders: Umar Bhatta (c), Ali Shan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali

Forwards: Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Roman, Afraz, Abdul Hanan Shahid

Head Coach: Siegfried Aikman