Indian wrestler Babita Phogat, husband Vivek Suhag expecting their first child

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat on Saturday announced that she and her wrestler husband Vivek Suhag are expecting their first child.

The 31-year-old from Haryana's Bhiwani took to her social media handle and shared a picture of her with Vivek to reveal the world that she is pregnant.

Along with the adorable picture in which Babita could be seen flaunting her baby bump, the Indian wresting star wrote that she is excited and waiting to start this new chapter in her life.

"Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realize how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place." You complete me.I’m excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life," Phogat tweeted.

“I’m excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life "pic.twitter.com/Y8IumPYji8 — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) November 21, 2020

Babita and Vivek tied the knot in Haryana on December 2, 2019 after dating each other for five years.

Babita has won silver medals at 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2010 Commonwealth Games besides clinching a bronze at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships.