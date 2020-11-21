हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Babita Phogat

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat, husband Vivek Suhag expecting their first child

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat on Saturday announced that she and her wrestler husband  Vivek Suhag are expecting their first child.

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat, husband Vivek Suhag expecting their first child
Image Credits: Twitter/@BabitaPhogat

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat on Saturday announced that she and her wrestler husband  Vivek Suhag are expecting their first child.

The 31-year-old from Haryana's Bhiwani took to her social media handle and shared a picture of her with Vivek to reveal the world that she is pregnant.

Along with the adorable picture in which Babita could be seen flaunting her baby bump, the Indian wresting star wrote that she is excited and waiting to start this new chapter in her life.

"Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realize how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place." You complete me.I’m excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life," Phogat tweeted.

Babita and Vivek tied the knot in Haryana on December 2, 2019 after dating each other for five years.

Babita has won silver medals at 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2010 Commonwealth Games besides clinching a bronze at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships.

 

Tags:
Babita PhogatVivek SuhagOlympic GamesCommonwealth Gameswrestling
Next
Story

National hammer throw champion Anita convicted in doping case; NADA collects MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's sample

  • 90,50,597Confirmed
  • 1,32,726Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M11S

PM Modi holds meet to review India's covid vaccination strategy