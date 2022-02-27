हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vladimir Putin

International Judo Federation suspends Vladimir Putin as honorary president amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Vladimir Putin who was President and Ambassador of the Internation Judo Federation has been suspended from his post due to the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine.

International Judo Federation suspends Vladimir Putin as honorary president amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia president Vladimir Putin.(Source: Twitter)

Vladimir Putin temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports on Sunday (February 27). The International Judo Federation cited "the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine" for suspending Putin's honorary president status.

The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics. The IJF is rare among Olympic sports bodies for using the word "war" to describe Russia's invasion of Ukraine ordered by Putin on Thursday. Others have used phrases such as "escalation of conflict."

A Kremlin-supporting oligarch and longtime friend of Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, remains on the IJF executive committee as "development manager."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vladimir PutinInternation Judo FederationRussia-Ukraine war
Next
Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham: Weightlifters Vikas Thakur and Venkat Rahul Ragala qualify for mega event

Must Watch

PT5M51S

Ukrainians came back to Ukraine to fight against Russia