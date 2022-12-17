topStoriesenglish
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS PUNERI PALTAN 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Final, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch JAI vs PUN online and on TV channel?

Jaipur Pink Pathers vs Puneri Paltan Final, LIVE Streaming Details: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 all you need to know. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 10:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Puneri Paltan in the final of Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 today in Mumbai. Panthers were too good in the the semi-final clash vs Bengaluru Bulls, beating them convincingly. Pink Panthers won the match with a margin of 20 points to book their spot in the final. The Panthers surprised everyone, not least the Bulls, with their attacking mindset and ruthless game. Team owner Abhishek Bachchan and family knew no limit to their happiness as the team played like a champion. Bulls were taken aback and kept playing catching up game in the match. 

Also Read | PKL 9 FINAL Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: LIVE Streaming, TV channel, Squads, Time and all you need to know

In the second match, Puneri Paltan registered a contrasting win. They were behind in the match vs Tamil Thalaivas. But in the last 10 minutes of the match, thanks to Pankaj Mohite's brilliant raiding skills. In the end, Paltan clinched a thrilling contest 39-37 to move into the final. Paltan will play their first-ever final in PKL. Panthers have made to their third final. They had won the the inaugural season of the PKL. In season 4, they had gone down to Patna Pirates. Jaipur will need to play their best game to beat the spirited Paltan side.

Paltan will hope that their captain Fazel Atrachali has a good game and Paltan bring back their strong defensive game. Mohite should also continue to shine in the final. Needless to say, the Panthers vs Paltan will be a close contest and the fans would love to watch it.

Ahead of the contest, here is all you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan:

When is the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan?

The PKL final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will take place on December 17, Saturday.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan?

The PKL final match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) final between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The PKL final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan final will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan in PKL final?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan in the PKL final will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. 

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Match Todayvivo pro kabaddi 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers team 2022 Puneri Paltan 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9pro kabaddi season 9

