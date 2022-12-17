Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL9 Final 2022 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Rahul Chaudhari vs Fazel Atrachali

In their third consecutive PKL final, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be going for their second championship after taking home the inaugural one. The Panthers, who finished first in the league stage standings, have faced Puneri Paltan twice this season, with one victory and one defeat. They are in excellent shape and will put their trust in Arjun Deshwal (290 raid points), their standout player, to defeat Puneri Paltan in the championship game.

Alongside Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar (94 raid points), who had a significant influence on the Panthers in their semifinal victory against the Bengaluru Bulls, will also have a role to play (71 raid points). With 86 tackle points this season, Ankush has been the top defender on the defensive side. Sahul Kumar (59 tackle points) and Sunil Kumar have both provided him with excellent support (53 tackle points).

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan, who placed second in the league stage and defeated Tamil Thalaivas in the semifinal, will be making their debut in a PKL final. Puneri Paltan, one of the more reliable teams this season after a sluggish start, has seen contributions from the majority of the team. Akash Shinde (135 raid points) and Pankaj Mohite (51 raid points) stepped up in recent games and significantly contributed to their team's semi-final victory in Aslam Inamdar's (138 raid points) and Mohit Goyat's (120 raid points) absence.

Fazel Atrachali, the defence's captain, has set the bar high with 53 tackle points, and Sombir has contributed with 35 tackle points. Gaurav Khatri has accumulated 18 tackle points, while Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan have both provided 30 tackle points. Mohammad Nabibakhsh, an all-around player, will also be involved in both offence and defence.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers played each other 20 times, with the former winning 10 and the latter eight. There were ties in two of the games.