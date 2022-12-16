PKL 9 FINAL Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: LIVE Streaming, TV channel, Squads, Time and all you need to know

The Pro Kabaddi League season 9 final is upon us. Two top teams in Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will meet each other in the summit clash after months of hard ship. Pink Panthers made short work of Bengaluru Bulls, beating them comprehensively 49-29. But Puneri Paltan had a contrasting win. They were trailing for most part of the semi-final vs Tamil Thalaivas but they stormed back in style to finally clinch the thriller 39-37. Speaking about their Semi-Final victory against Tamil Thalaivas on Thursday, the Puneri Paltan skipper Fazel Atrachali said, "I am very happy for my team. Our target has always been to win the trophy and nothing is more important than that. I want to thank Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite and Mohammad Nabibakhsh. They have played very well in the absence of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat and I am proud of them. We watched Tamil Thalaivas' Eliminator game and identified their weak areas, which helped us to defeat them."

The Jaipur Pink Panthers Captain Sunil Kumar has also been a terrific leader for his side this season. He said that he puts a lot of emphasis on controlling his team on the mat, "We have good raiders in Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith and Rahul Chaudhari. One of them always plays well in every match. We won by a big margin against Bengaluru because our defense unit also performed. I told Sahul Kumar not to worry about losing points and that if he got caught, I was there to control the defense. My job is to stay on the mat and control the team and I have been trying to do that throughout the season."

Below is all you need to know before the final played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 9 game at the NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PKL Final WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan of Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 8:00 PM onwards on Saturday, December 17.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PKL Final LIVE Stream

The Final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan of Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game cane be live stream on Hotstar from 8:00 PM onwards on Saturday, December 17.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PKL Final HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 20

Jaipur Pink Panthers won 10

Puneri Paltan won 8

Tied: 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PKL Final Squads:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank, Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

PUNERI PALTAN: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav