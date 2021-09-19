'Javelin ek prem katha': Neeraj Chopra features in hilarious TV commercial - WATCH

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra on Sunday evening surprised his fans with his acting skills as he featured in a commercial for a credit card brand. In the commercial, the 23-year-old can be seen performing several roles and talking about the immense popularity he gained after the gold medal he won at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

The video was shared by the athlete himself on his Twitter account, which will surely leave the fans delighted.

The commercial was released just hours befor the resumption of the second phase of Indian Premier League (2021) in UAE.

The credit brand had released similar ads featuring Rahul Dravid and Team India cricketers from the 90s in their previous campaigns.

Chopra had created history at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, when he became the first Indian track and field athlete to make a podium finish. He had won a gold medal in the men's javelin finals and since his achievment the 23-year-old has been attending various functions and TV shows.

He along with India hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh had made an appearance in popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati this week.

Since landing to India from Tokyo, Chopra's brand value has increased by about 1000 per cent with corporates already lining up at his door to sign him up as their brand ambassador.

According to JSW, who manage the athlete’s public relations account as well as represent the Indian javelin star, the endorsement fees of the Indian star has now increased by at least 10 times.