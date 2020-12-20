Jupiter, Saturn captured during New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I match, image goes viral

New Delhi: In the middle of a thrilling cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton, a wonderous image of the Jupiter and Saturn conjunction was captured by the cameraman, delighting viewers all over the world.

The cameraman captured the Jupiter and Saturn during the second innings which quickly became the talking point.

It happened during the 10th over of New Zealand’s innings when the camera panned at the sky to catch the image of both the planets in the night sky.

On Sunday, the second T20I was being played where the hosts sealed the series with a clinical performance in the middle.

Kiwi opener Tim Seifert carried his bat for 84 in an unbroken 129-run partnership with Kane Williamson to steer New Zealand to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international.

Notably, the celestial conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn planets will be seen in India on Monday between 6.30-7.30 pm. The conjunction also coincides with the longest day (December 21) in the year as the sun reaches a point where it appears to shine farthest to the south of the equator over the Tropic of Capricorn, marking the start of the winter solstice.