हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Golf

Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association cancels fourth event as sponsors withdraw amid COVID-19 pandemic: Report

The Korean women`s golf tour (KLPGA) has lost another event due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with the KG-Edaily Ladies Open dropped from the schedule after both title sponsors pulled out, Yonhap news agency reported.

Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association cancels fourth event as sponsors withdraw amid COVID-19 pandemic: Report
Pic courtesy: Facebook/@korealpga

The Korean women`s golf tour (KLPGA) has lost another event due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with the KG-Edaily Ladies Open dropped from the schedule after both title sponsors pulled out, Yonhap news agency reported.

The event, which had been scheduled for Sept. 4-6, is the fourth on the tour to be cancelled.

The HighOne Resort Ladies Open (Aug. 20-23), the Hanwha Classic (Aug. 27-30) and the All for You Renoma Championship (Sept. 10-13) were all scrapped last month after sponsors withdrew, Yonhap said.

The season began last December with an event in Vietnam but was shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus. It returned in May with a major, the KLPGA Championship.

The remainder of the schedule has two tournaments in September, four in October and two in November.

South Korea on Thursday reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, including 47 local infections, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Tags:
GolfKLPGACoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Motor racing: Racing Point F1 row heading to court after rivals appeal
  • 23,96,637Confirmed
  • 47,033Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,04,05,098Confirmed
  • 7,44,211Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M25S

Badi Bahas: Is 'Yogi Model' necessary in the country to stop rioters?