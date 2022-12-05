Sports News LIVE | Saud Shakeel scores maiden Test fifty to power Pakistan chase on Day 5

Home side Pakistan will need another 263 runs to win with eight wickets in hand on Day 5 of their 1st Test against England at Rawalpindi on Monday (December 5). Ben Stokes-led England made a bold declaration on Day 4, setting the hosts 343 runs to win in the final innings after both side posted massive first innings totals.

Pakistan have lost their skipper Babar Azam for 4 while Azhar Ali has retired hurt for 0 after taking a painful blow on the finger. However, there was some good new for the home side as Azhar Ali has been declared fit to bat in the final innings. First innings centurion Imam-ul-haq is looking impressive in the second essay too and will resume his innings on 43 off 60 balls with debutant Saud Shakeel, who is batting on 24.

We will have updates from all the news around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction, which will take place in Kochi on December 23. A total of 991 players – 714 Indians and 277 overseas – have registered for the auction. A maximum of 87 slots and minimum of 30 slots need to be filled up at the mini auction.

In Pro Kabaddi League 2022, we have a couple of games lined up with Puneri Paltan taking on Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers facing Haryana Steelers on Monday evening.

Check Live Updates of these and more sports news from around the world here.