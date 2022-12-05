Sports News LIVE | Saud Shakeel scores maiden Test fifty to power Pakistan chase on Day 5
LIVE Sports Latest Updates in India on December 5: Pakistan vs England 1st Test, final day’s action in Rawalpindi, Pro Kabaddi League matches and all news around IPL 2023 mini auction here.
Trending Photos
Home side Pakistan will need another 263 runs to win with eight wickets in hand on Day 5 of their 1st Test against England at Rawalpindi on Monday (December 5). Ben Stokes-led England made a bold declaration on Day 4, setting the hosts 343 runs to win in the final innings after both side posted massive first innings totals.
Pakistan have lost their skipper Babar Azam for 4 while Azhar Ali has retired hurt for 0 after taking a painful blow on the finger. However, there was some good new for the home side as Azhar Ali has been declared fit to bat in the final innings. First innings centurion Imam-ul-haq is looking impressive in the second essay too and will resume his innings on 43 off 60 balls with debutant Saud Shakeel, who is batting on 24.
We will have updates from all the news around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction, which will take place in Kochi on December 23. A total of 991 players – 714 Indians and 277 overseas – have registered for the auction. A maximum of 87 slots and minimum of 30 slots need to be filled up at the mini auction.
In Pro Kabaddi League 2022, we have a couple of games lined up with Puneri Paltan taking on Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers facing Haryana Steelers on Monday evening.
Check Live Updates of these and more sports news from around the world here.
Pakistan vs England: Liam Livingstone ruled out of Test series
Debutant Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan series due to a right knee injury. The Punjab Kings all-rounder will be flying back to England to get treatment for his injury.
All the best to Liam Livingstone who is flying home with a knee injury _#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/UQtMzCBQNI
— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 5, 2022
PAK vs ENG: Saud Shakeel completes 50 on debut
Saud Shakeel completes his maiden Test fifty in his debut game off 104 balls. Mohammad Rizwan is batting with Shakeel on 26 and the duo have put on 49 runs for the fourth wicket.
Pakistan are 138/3 in 42 overs, need 205 runs to win vs England
IPL 2023 mini auction: Ravichandran Ashwin makes BOLD prediction
Rajasthan Royals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a bold prediction about upcoming IPL 2023 mini auction. Ashwin believes England captain Ben Stokes will be big target for KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants.
“Lucknow Super Giants will definitely go for Ben Stokes. Only if they don’t get him, they will go for other players,” Ashwin said on his Youtube channel. Stokes is in Rs 2 crore bracket for the IPL 2023 mini-auction.
PAK vs ENG, Day 5: James Anderson dismisses Imam-ul-Haq
In-form Imam-ul-Haq is dismissed just short of his fifty, England pacer James Anderson gets the first breakthrough on Day 5. Imam is caught down the leg-side for 48.
Pakistan are 89/3 in 25.3 overs and need 254 runs to win vs England
PAK vs ENG: Hosts Pakistan eye win on final day
We are away on the fifth and final day of the 1st Test between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi. Imam-ul-Haq is closing in on another fifty after a century in the first innings, gets a boundary off Ollie Robinson in the first over of Day 5 to move along to 47 off 66 balls, Saud Shakeel is batting on 24.
Pakistan are 84/2 in 21 overs and need 259 runs to win vs England
Hello and welcome to Live Sports news from around the world on December 5 here.
More Stories