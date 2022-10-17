NewsOther Sports
DABANG DELHI K.C. VS HARYANA STEELERS 2022

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi continue winning run vs Haryana Steelers

DD vs HS, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers match

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:43 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi continue winning run vs Haryana Steelers
LIVE Blog

Dabang Delhi K.C. have begun Season 9 with aplomb, winning each of their four matches so far. A well-oiled unit, the defending champions have blown away opponents frequently so far and can thank their talisman Naveen Kumar for playing a big role in making that happen. The Naveen Express has notched up 53 raid points already and has registered Super 10s in each of his four matches so far. A game-changer and match-winner in the truest sense, Naveen has also been well supported by Manjeet, who has scored 27 raid points and has come up trumps whenever called upon. He’s been a perfect foil for Naveen and makes for a deadly attacking duo for the reigning champions. On the defensive side of things, Krishan has been the team’s go-to player with 16 tackle points to show for his efforts. He along with Vishal and Ravi Kumar will shoulder most of the defensive responsibilities against Haryana Steelers.

Also Read: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of the season in their last game and will be keen to bounce back. For that to happen, they will need their main raider Manjeet to be on top of his game as he looks to add to his 26 raid points this season. He will also require support in attack from Meetu who has proven that he can make his presence felt on the mat with 19 raid points already. Manjeet and Meetu will both need to be at their best if Haryana Steelers are hoping to get the better of Dabang Delhi K.C.. As far as the Steelers’ defence is concerned, they have to perform much better collectively. Mohit is their leading raider with eight tackle points while Jaideep Dahiya has managed seven tackle points for them. The Steelers though will require the rest of their teammates to also stand up and be counted in defence to overcome the defending champions on Monday.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers have squared off in 10 contests. Out of these 10 matches, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won three games while Haryana Steelers have won seven times.

17 October 2022
21:41 PM

This is it from the Delhi vs Haryana in Pro Kabaddi League 2022. For more sports-related updates have a look at Zee News.

21:12 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers

The game went right down the wire as a review decided the winner and it was Dabang Delhi. Naveen Kumar's side maintain their clam and eventually kept the lead of just 2 points. All in all, it was a great game of Kabaddi.

Delhi 38-36 Haryana

21:11 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

Naveen vs Manjeet, the match is going neck to neck. Delhi still manage to hold on to 4 points lead.

Delhi 25-21 Haryana

 

20:51 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Delhi vs Haryana

Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi are leading inside the first half and Haryana Steelers are hunting for a way back to level the scoring.

DEL 15 - 11 HAR

19:43 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Tamil vs Patna

Tamil Thalaivas took the early lead even without their star raider Pawan Sherawat. Both the teams are playing on their defence while Patna's key raider Sachin is yet to score a single point in the game.

Tamil 6-4 Patna

19:35 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Delhi vs Haryana

 

 

19:34 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.

Photo Gallery

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers 2022Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers Match Todayvivo pro kabaddi 2022Dabang Delhi K.C. team 2022Haryana Steelers team 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9pro kabaddi season 9PKL match Live ScoreDabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers live scoreDabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelersdream 11 predictionDD vs HS liveDD vs HS match pklDD vs HS live streamingDD vs HS match tv channelDD vs HS match onlinevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule season 9pkl 2022 points tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule venuetoday pkl matchpkl season 9 team players listpkl season 9 time tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 matchespro kabaddi live

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN