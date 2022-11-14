Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Parteek Dhaiya vs Meetu Sharma

Gujarat Giants will look to forget about a defeat in their previous game as they aim to move up the standings. They have secured five wins, suffered six losses and played a tie so far. Rakesh has been on a roll for the Giants with 118 raid points. Parteek Dhaiya and Chandran Ranjit have supported him in attack with 63 and 52 raid points respectively. In defence, Sourav Gulia has been the standout performer for the Giants with 25 tackle points. Arkam Shaikh and Rinku Narwal have also contributed in defence with 17 and 15 tackle points respectively.

Haryana Steelers find themselves in a similar situation to Gujarat Giants. They have four wins, seven losses and two ties and will look to get a move on in the points table. Meetu Sharma and Manjeet have been productive for them this season with 100 and 97 raid points respectively. The Steelers have also got the likes of K. Prapanjan, Vinay and Rakesh Narwal who are more than capable of having an impact offensively. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya has been a force to reckon with and has 38 tackle points. Mohit Nandal has played the supporting role in defence with 25 tackle points, while Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have chipped in with 18 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers have played against each other in 11 matches. Gujarat Giants have won four matches while Haryana Steelers have won six times. One game finished in a tie.