GUJARAT GIANTS VS HARYANA STEELERS 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch GUJ vs HAR online and on TV channel?

Gujarat Giants will look to forget about a defeat in their previous game as they aim to move up the standings. They have secured five wins, suffered six losses and played a tie so far. Rakesh has been on a roll for the Giants with 118 raid points. Parteek Dhaiya and Chandran Ranjit have supported him in attack with 63 and 52 raid points respectively. In defence, Sourav Gulia has been the standout performer for the Giants with 25 tackle points. Arkam Shaikh and Rinku Narwal have also contributed in defence with 17 and 15 tackle points respectively.

Haryana Steelers find themselves in a similar situation to Gujarat Giants. They have four wins, seven losses and two ties and will look to get a move on in the points table. Meetu Sharma and Manjeet have been productive for them this season with 100 and 97 raid points respectively. The Steelers have also got the likes of K. Prapanjan, Vinay and Rakesh Narwal who are more than capable of having an impact offensively. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya has been a force to reckon with and has 38 tackle points. Mohit Nandal has played the supporting role in defence with 25 tackle points, while Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have chipped in with 18 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers have played against each other in 11 matches. Gujarat Giants have won four matches while Haryana Steelers have won six times. One game finished in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers will be played on Monday, November 14.

Where will the match between Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team

Arkam Shaikh, Rakesh Sangroya, Chandran Ranjit, Mohit, Jaideep Kuldeep, Nitin Rawal, Rakesh Narwal

Captain: Mohit   Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Predicted Playing 7 

Gujarat Giants: Rinku Narwal, Manuj, Kapil, Arkam Shaikh, Rakesh Sangroya, Chandran Ranjit(C), Sonu Jaglan

Haryana Steelers: Mohit, Jaideep Kuldeep, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Meetu Mehender, Manjeet, Rakesh Narwal

