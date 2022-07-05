India vs China Highlights, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: Indian women's Hockey team playout draw against China
For live score and match updates of India vs China in Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 follow the live.
The Indian women's team put up a spirited show to kickstart their campaign with a thrilling 1-1 draw against England in their first match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022 at the packed Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen on Sunday. India will now square off against China in their second Pool B match of the tournament in Amstelveen on Tuesday.
The two teams have faced each other three times this year, with India winning all three matches. India registered a 2-0 win in the 3rd/4th Placed Match at the Asia Cup and won both the FIH Hockey Pro League Matches (7-1 and 2-1) earlier this year against their Asian counterparts. Meanwhile, China also played out a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament.
Match ends in 1-1 draw
Back-to-back draws for the Indian women's Hockey team. India still searching for their first win of the WC.
Q4: 60' IND 1-1 CHN
The video referral indicates there was no foot so at final time it is 1-1.
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 5, 2022
Q4: 50' IND 1-1 CHN
The tactics of some very familiar faces on the benches for these two teams. @HockeyAustralia great Alyson Annan __and @oranjehockey great Janneke Schopman __
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 5, 2022
Q3: 45' IND 1-1 CHN
Third quarter break and it's all square at one.
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 5, 2022
GOAL! Vandana Katariya scores
India finally mange to score their first goal of the match as Vandana Katariya converts a penalty corner.
Q2: 30' IND 0-1 CHN
HALF TIME and China lead 1-0 on the goal from Zheng Jiali in the 26th minute. Still even play here though so it's anyone's game.
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 5, 2022
GOAL! China take the lead
A fabulous pass from Zhang Xindan to Zheng Jiali back doors all India defenders. Jiali blasts in stick side for the opening goal.
India miss PC
A penalty corner for India gives Kaur Gurjit a flick on goal but it's booted away by GK Liu Ping.
Ball Possession
India 52% - China 48%
Q1: 15' IND 0-0 CHN
Luo Tiantian with some great build up play through midfield but China again can't connect in the India circle.
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 5, 2022
India 0-0 China: End of Q1
Both the teams had their chances in the first quarter but their defences were too good.
End of Q1.With the score tied at zero for both sides, Indian fans should prepare for an explosive performance in the upcoming quarters.
IND 0:0 CHN #IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HWC2022 #HockeyInvites #HockeyEquals #ChakDeIndia #MatchDay @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 5, 2022
Here we go then!
Both the teams are out in the middle for the national anthem. Indian national anthem first followed by China's.
Coming up next in Amstelveen is Pool B play between @TheHockeyIndia and China.
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 5, 2022
India's line-up as they gear up to face China today, 5th July in the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022!
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 5, 2022
Here's today's schedule for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022! #HWC2022
An action packed day with 5 matches on the slate today!
Who are you supporting?
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 5, 2022
#WomenInBlue intends to make great strides as a team!
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 5, 2022
After a fantastic match on Sunday, our #WomenInBlue intends to make this one count as they go up against China today, 5 July 2022!
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 5, 2022
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog for India vs China Hockey match from the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022. This is your host Akash Kharade. For live updates and scores stay tuned.
