India vs China Highlights, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: Indian women's Hockey team playout draw against China

For live score and match updates of India vs China in Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 follow the live.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

India vs China Highlights, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: Indian women's Hockey team playout draw against China
The Indian women's team put up a spirited show to kickstart their campaign with a thrilling 1-1 draw against England in their first match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022 at the packed Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen on Sunday. India will now square off against China in their second Pool B match of the tournament in Amstelveen on Tuesday.

The two teams have faced each other three times this year, with India winning all three matches. India registered a 2-0 win in the 3rd/4th Placed Match at the Asia Cup and won both the FIH Hockey Pro League Matches (7-1 and 2-1) earlier this year against their Asian counterparts. Meanwhile, China also played out a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament.

Match ends in 1-1 draw

Back-to-back draws for the Indian women's Hockey team. India still searching for their first win of the WC. 

GOAL! Vandana Katariya scores

India finally mange to score their first goal of the match as Vandana Katariya converts a penalty corner. 

 

GOAL! China take the lead

A fabulous pass from Zhang Xindan to Zheng Jiali back doors all India defenders. Jiali blasts in stick side for the opening goal.

India miss PC

A penalty corner for India gives Kaur Gurjit a flick on goal but it's booted away by GK Liu Ping.

Ball Possession

India 52% - China 48%

India 0-0 China: End of Q1

Both the teams had their chances in the first quarter but their defences were too good. 

Here we go then!

Both the teams are out in the middle for the national anthem. Indian national anthem first followed by China's.

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog for India vs China Hockey match from the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022. This is your host Akash Kharade. For live updates and scores stay tuned. 

