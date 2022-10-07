Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Rahul Chaudhari vs Pradeep Narwal
After a highly-anticipated wait, Pro Kabaddi Season 9 is ready to begin at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 7th from 7:30 PM IST. Fans will finally make their return to the stadiums for the new campaign after a long wait due to the pandemic. The opening day of the new season offers fans a triple panga with Dabang Delhi K.C. and U Mumba competing in the first match, while Bengaluru Bulls face Telugu Titans in the second. The last game from the opening day features Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P. Yoddhas.
When and where to watch PKL 2022?
Here’s our preview for the opening-day matches: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U.P. Yoddhas
The final match of the opening day in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will feature Jaipur Pink Panthers crossing swords with U.P. Yoddhas. The Season 1 champions look like a solid squad on paper and will be hoping that they can fulfill their potential on the mat. With raiders like Rahul Chaudhari, Arjun Deshwal and V Ajith Kumar in the team, the Panthers have ensured that they have multiple choices in attack. Arjun Deshwal was the second-highest raid points (267) scorer last season and will be the team’s primary raider with the support of Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar as secondary raiders. In defence, Jaipur Pink Panthers have the experienced Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar, who impressed with his tackling for the Season 1 champions in the last campaign. Furthermore, new additions like Lucky Sharma and Nitin Chandel will also hope to help out defensively.
As far as the U.P. Yoddhas are concerned, all eyes will be on their exciting raiding trio of Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Nitin Tomar. All three raiders are match-winners on their day and will share the burden of earning raid points for the Yoddhas. The duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill scored 188 and 189 raid points for the Yoddhas last season and will back themselves to get even more points in the upcoming campaign with Nitin Tomar by their side to ease the attacking burden on them. Defensively, a lot will depend on their established pairing of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit. Both the defenders have plenty of experience of playing alongside each other and you can rest assured that opposition raiders won’t be looking forward to facing them. Sumit, who was among the top five defenders in the last two seasons, makes for a perfect partner for the more experienced Nitesh, who will be the leader of the U.P. Yoddhas defence.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U.P. Yoddhas head-to-head
Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P. Yoddhas have played against each other seven times. The Panthers have won three matches while the Yoddhas have secured four wins.
LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
A thrilling win for the Bulls, at one point they were on the back foot but they bounced back in the second half. Telugu Titans lost the track in the second half. TT will want Siddharth Desai to deliver in the next match.
Bengaluru 34-29 Hyderabad
LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
Vikash Kondola and Bharat lead BB's fight. Two points lead for the Bulls but you can not write off TT. Siddharth Desai needs to fire.
Bengaluru 26-24 Hyderabad
LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
TT takes the early lead of 1 point in the first phase of 2nd half. Both the teams still playing on Do-or-die. This is going to be a last-minute or last-raid game.
Bengaluru 19-20 Hyderabad
LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
BB's Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal lead in the raiding department while TT's Vinay scores 4 points. Both teams going all guns blazing.
Bengaluru 17-17 Hyderabad
LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
No points for both team captains so far. Siddharth Desai is also taking time to gear up.
Bengaluru 12-7 Hyderabad
LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
Both sides are playing on their defence with the match going neck to neck in the first 5 minutes.
Bengaluru 6-4 Hyderabad
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
Thumping win by defending champions Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi as they beat U Mumba by 14 points.
Delhi 41-27 Mumbai
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
Delhi 36-23 Mumbai
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
Back to Back _____ ______!
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
Mumbai's Ashish fighting back but Delhi's defenders Vishal, Krishna and Sandeep Dhull maintain 7 points lead.
Delhi 27-20 Mumbai
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
Super 10 for Dabang Delhi KC. He puts his team on the top with Delhi leading by 10 points.
Delhi 23-13 Mumbai
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba - Half Time
Delhi 19-10 Mumbai
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
U Mumba bounce back with both raiders and defenders working but they need to tackle Naveen who is on a roll.
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
Ever since Naveen Kumar's debut, Dabang Delhi has reached qualifiers every time.
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
Delhi playing like defending champion, take early lead in the match.
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
Kumar Singh takes the first point of the season and U Mumba kickstarts the season. Naveen comes back safe in the do-or-die raid. No points for both the defence so far.
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba - Fans in Bengaluru getting ready
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
Anup Kumar has the mic in hand
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
Here's how both teams are lined up
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
Pro Kabaddi Live Streaming Day 1: When and where to watch in PKL 2022 opener?
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas
Arjun Deshwal _ Pardeep Narwal
Jaipur Pink Panthers _ U.P. Yoddhas
LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match
LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Match
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Day 1. Dabang Delhi KC will cross swords with U Mumba in the opening encounter. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates.
