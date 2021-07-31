Tokyo Olympics 2020 PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying semifinal Highlights: Tai Tzu-Ying defeats PV Sindhu

31 July 2021, 16:44 PM
Tai Tzu-Ying won the match 21-18 and 21-12. However, Sindhu is not yet out of the medal contention as she will now play for a bronze medal.
31 July 2021, 16:39 PM
Tai Tzu-Ying comfortably wins the second game and wins it 21-12. With this she has now reached the women's singles finals at Tokyo Olympics.
31 July 2021, 16:36 PM
Tai Tzu-Ying has extended her lead by 8 points now as the score reads 17-9. It's getting tougher for the Indian.
31 July 2021, 16:33 PM
Tai Tzu-Ying has a healthy four points lead going into the mid-game interval in Game 2 with scores reading 11-7. Can the Indian bounce back?
31 July 2021, 16:29 PM
The superb competition between the two continues as the points are leveled at 4-4 in Game 2. Meanwhile, Sindhu challenges her shot, which was called wide by the official. TV replay confirms it was wide. Three points in a row for Tai as she takes a healthy lead here.
31 July 2021, 16:21 PM
Tai Tzu-Ying wins the opening game 21-18. Brilliant display by both, with Sindhu leading in most part of the game, but Tai Tzu-Ying shows great composure and bounces back to clinch the opening game.
31 July 2021, 16:18 PM
A neck-and-neck battle between the two shuttlers as both shuttlers are leaving no inches for the other. A good rally, which was brought to an end by a crushing smash by Tai Tzu-Ying as the score reads 17-17 in Game 1.
31 July 2021, 16:11 PM
Tai Tzu-Ying secures three consecutive points to level the score at 11-11.
31 July 2021, 16:10 PM
Sindhu maintains the lead over her opponent as the points at the mid-game interval reads 11-8.
31 July 2021, 16:07 PM
Both the shuttlers have maintained an attacking approach and at the moment Sindhu is leading 9-6 in the opening game. Can the Indian hold on to the lead?