हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Tokyo Olympics 2020 PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying semifinal Highlights: Tai Tzu-Ying defeats PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying semifinal Tokyo Olympics LIVE: PV Sindhu endured a crushing defeat at the hands of Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the women's singles semifinals event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 31, 2021 - 17:24
Comments |
PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying semifinal Tokyo Olympics LIVE (Reuters)

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying semifinal Tokyo Olympics LIVE: PV Sindhu endured a crushing defeat at the hands of Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the women's singles semifinals event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Tai secured a superb 21-18 and 21-12 win over the ace Indian shuttler. 

Sindhu started the match on a good note and maintained a lead in most stage of the Game 1. However, Tai Tzu-Ying displayed a brilliant fightback and fought her way back into the contest and clinched the opening game.

However, Tai Tzu-Ying overpowered Sindhu and gained a healthy eight point lead making it almost impossible for the Indian to make a comeback.

Sindhu will now play a match for a third-place win against China's He Bingjiao.

31 July 2021, 16:44 PM

Tai Tzu-Ying won the match 21-18 and 21-12. However, Sindhu is not yet out of the medal contention as she will now play for a bronze medal. 

31 July 2021, 16:39 PM

Tai Tzu-Ying comfortably wins the second game and wins it 21-12. With this she has now reached the women's singles finals at Tokyo Olympics. 

31 July 2021, 16:36 PM

Tai Tzu-Ying has extended her lead by 8 points now as the score reads 17-9. It's getting tougher for the Indian. 

31 July 2021, 16:33 PM

Tai Tzu-Ying has a healthy four points lead going into the mid-game interval in Game 2 with scores reading 11-7. Can the Indian bounce back?  

31 July 2021, 16:29 PM

The superb competition between the two continues as the points are leveled at 4-4 in Game 2. Meanwhile, Sindhu challenges her shot, which was called wide by the official. TV replay confirms it was wide. Three points in a row for Tai as she takes a healthy lead here. 

31 July 2021, 16:21 PM

Tai Tzu-Ying wins the opening game 21-18. Brilliant display by both, with Sindhu leading in most part of the game, but Tai Tzu-Ying shows great composure and bounces back to clinch the opening game. 

31 July 2021, 16:18 PM

A neck-and-neck battle between the two shuttlers as both shuttlers are leaving no inches for the other. A good rally, which was brought to an end by a crushing smash by Tai Tzu-Ying as the score reads 17-17 in Game 1. 

31 July 2021, 16:11 PM

Tai Tzu-Ying secures three consecutive points to level the score at 11-11. 

31 July 2021, 16:10 PM

Sindhu maintains the lead over her opponent as the points at the mid-game interval reads 11-8. 

31 July 2021, 16:07 PM

Both the shuttlers have maintained an attacking approach and at the moment Sindhu is leading 9-6 in the opening game. Can the Indian hold on to the lead?  

Must Watch

PT4M53S

Modi government has given 10% reservation to the EWS category- BJP