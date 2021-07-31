Tokyo Olympics 2020 PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying semifinal Highlights: Tai Tzu-Ying defeats PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying semifinal Tokyo Olympics LIVE: PV Sindhu endured a crushing defeat at the hands of Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the women's singles semifinals event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Tai secured a superb 21-18 and 21-12 win over the ace Indian shuttler.

Sindhu started the match on a good note and maintained a lead in most stage of the Game 1. However, Tai Tzu-Ying displayed a brilliant fightback and fought her way back into the contest and clinched the opening game.

However, Tai Tzu-Ying overpowered Sindhu and gained a healthy eight point lead making it almost impossible for the Indian to make a comeback.

Sindhu will now play a match for a third-place win against China's He Bingjiao.