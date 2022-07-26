Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain's coach Sandhya Gurung got the accreditation for the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday.

"I have received the accreditation for Commonwealth Games 2022," Coach Sandhya Gurung told ANI.

Lovlina had taken to Twitter to say that she was mentally harassed due to the absence of her coaches including Sandhya Gurung at the Commonwealth village.

On Monday, Sandhya had expressed her grievance about not being able to enter the Commonwealth Games Village as she does not have an accreditation card.

"Our preparation is going well. Four women bowers are participating in the Commonwealth Games. I think we will win four gold medals," Lovlina told ANI.

"We do not pay attention to all this, our entire focus remains on the coaching of the players that their performance is good and they get trained well. Players want to train with whom they have trained before the event. Since we have come for the Commonwealth, good practice is going on. There is only one problem which is the accreditation card. Because of this, I am not able to go inside. We are trying to get the accreditation card as soon as possible," the coach said.

Lovlina said that she was facing harassment due to her coach not getting entry into CWG village.

"Today with great sorrow I want to confess that I am facing a lot of harassment. The coaches who helped me secure a medal in the Olympics are being removed again and again, affecting my training and competition preparation. One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji and she is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp and they are added quite late," she said in a tweet.

"This has caused me a lot of problems in my training and this causes mental harassment as well. Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurungji is not getting entry into the Commonwealth Village and she is outside. Due to this, my training has stopped eight days ahead of the competition. My second coach has also been sent back to India," she added.

Lovlina will be representing India in the 70kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which will start from July 28.

Last year at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Lovlina had won a bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69 kg).

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games are being held from July 28 to August 8.