NBA players Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell cleared of coronavirus after 14 days of isolation

Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, have now been cleared by the Utah department of Health after being put under self-isolation for 14 days.

"The UDOH has determined that all Jazz players and staff, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, no longer pose a risk of infection to others," the official statement from Utah Jazz read.

All the Utah Jazz players and supporting staff were put in quarantine following the last-minute postponement of the side's clash against Oklahoma City earlier this month.

Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell spent the self-isolation period by streaming video games with his teammates, other NBA players, and famed gamer Ninja.

While forward Joe Ingles stayed busy with his family besides starting up a new podcast--Ingles Insight, forward Georges Niang spent this forced break by engaging in reading.

On March 12, the NBA announced the suspension of its season after Utah jazz players found to be "preliminarily tested positive" for coronavirus.

Later, NBA star Kevin Durant of Brooklyn Nets was also tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 that has affected nearly 6,00,000 people around the world and claimed the lives of more than 27,000 persons globally.