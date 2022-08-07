On this day (August 7), Neeraj Chopra became a household name. A throw of 87.58m ensured the gold for Neeraj in a tough field. By Tokyo 2020, Neeraj had already become India's best in the sport. But his journey to stardom just began. The gold medal was followed by the star athlete attending many events and could join the training only by start of December. He came to training in the USA at the Chula Vista facility in San Diego and finished with a silver medal at the worlds in US only. But his journey continues, as he moves to Birmingham next where he will be defending his gold medal.

Neeraj posted memories sharing a picture of his medal from 2021 thanking the fans for their support. Checkout their post below...

One year on from a moment that has forever blessed me. Thank you for your support, India! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/4HYGvjVYaJ — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 7, 2022

Chopra's first competitive event after just over 10 months was nothing short of extraordinary as he nearly touched the coveted 90m mark, considered the gold standard in the world of javelin throw.

Chopra's earlier national record was 88.07m which he had set in Patiala in March last year. He had won the Tokyo Olympics gold with a throw of 87.58m on August 7, 2021.