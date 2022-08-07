Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 10 LIVE score and updates: Indian women's hockey aims for bronze, cricket team eyes gold medal
Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 10 and much more.
Trending Photos
Team India will begin their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with an aim to increase the number of medals from 40 to over 50. First up will be the women's hockey team who will be playing for the bronze medal vs New Zealand. They were knocked out of the gold medal match in a controversial semi-final clash vs Australia where the clock timer did not start in time for which the International Hockey Federation has already apologised to Hockey India and its fans.
The other big match is between Indian women's cricket team as they take on world champions Australia in the final of the T20 competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Harmapreet Kaur's team has already assured the silver for India by qualifying for the final but they will be looking for the gold in their debut in CWG. The team has won 3 games on the trot since the narrow loss to Australians in the opening encounter. Team India will be looking to beat the Aussies this time around.
#TeamIndia, led by @ImHarmanpreet, are through to the @birminghamcg22 cricket final!@BCCIWomen are assured of a silver, but we will be gunning for GOLD! #EkIndiaTeamIndia | @ghosh_annesha | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/q5Atj1wtjl — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 6, 2022
Not to forget, Indian badminton team will be in action as well in their respective semi-finals. Tokyo medallist PV Sindhu will be in action as well alongside Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth. There are five medals to be won in badminton, in total.
The Indian boxing team will go for four gold medals today later in the day. Amit Panghal will be in action in his flyweight category.
India have won 40 medals in Commonwealth Games 2022 so far and with Archery and Shooting missing in this competition, India will look to take the tally beyond 50, which should be called as one of the successful campaigns for India. Two days are remaining in CWG, with plenty of finals still to be played in which Indians are in action.
CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
PC for New Zealand but they fail to convert it, some nervy moments for Indian women in their circle. Need to pull up their socks here.
CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
Navneet is into the NZ circle quickly but India fail to make the best use of it as NZ defenders hit the ball away. Indians have begun on a positive note. Viren Rasquinha, on commentary, says India need to forget about what happened in last game and focus today.
If you are wondering what happened in semis vs Australia, read here.
CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
We are done with two beautiful national anthems of India and New Zealand and now time for play to begin.
Here we go!
India women's hockey team in bronze medal match vs New Zealand. Get warmed up with this stat!
India-NZ W today at Birmingham. Their CWG stat:
1998 India lost 03 (br); 2002 lost 1-3 (p), beat 2-1 (SF), 2006: beat 1-0 (SF), 2014 lost 0-3 (p). Ind have beaten NZ twice in the SF, why not today in the Br match?
— stick2hockey.com (@indianhockey) August 7, 2022
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2022 on our live blog here.
Today is Day 10 of CWG 2022. And many Indians are in action.
More Stories