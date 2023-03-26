Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 Final: Timing and Live Streaming Details

A day after India's Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety clinched gold medals in the Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday (March 25), Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will be eyeing to win two more gold medals for India on Sunday (March 26) at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Delhi. Commonwealth Games 2022 medallist Nitu (48 kg) beat Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg with a 5-0 scoreline to seal her first-ever World Championships medal before 3-time Asian medallist Saweety (81 kg) bagged another gold by defeating China's Wang Lina.

"I am very happy after winning the gold medal. I fell short in my quest for the gold last year so we worked on the mistakes and won it this time round in front of the home support. Having discussed with my coaches yesterday I had decided to be aggressive since the first round today to get the scores in my favour. I have been working hard for many years and this medal means a lot to me," said Nitu after her bout.

"I am thrilled after fulfilling my dream of becoming the World Champion. The bout went well and I was able execute our planning perfectly. My performances in the tournament got better as the bouts progressed with my body also responding well. I want to thank the fans for their constant love and support," said Saweety after the bout.

On Sunday, Nikhat will take on two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the 50 kg final. If Nikhat wins, it will be her second consecutive gold in the World Championships. Lovlina, the Tokyo Olympics medallist, will square off against Australia's Caitlin Parker, who has won two gold medals in Commonwealth Games.

Here's everything you need to know about the Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain gold medal matches in World Boxing Championships today:

When Will Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships Final Match Take Place?

The final match of Nikhat Zareen will take place on March 26, 2023.

When Will Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships Final Match Take Place?

The Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships Final will take place today on March 26, 2023.

At What Time Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships Final Match Will Start?

The final matches of Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain wil start at 6 pm IST at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming and Telecast of Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain's Final Bouts?

The live streaming of Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain's final boxing match will be available on SonyLiv app and the Website. The matches will be available to be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Doordarshan. The live telecast of Nitu and Saweety's final bouts will be available on the Doordarshan and Sony Network.