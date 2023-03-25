Women's World Boxing Championships: India's Nitu Ghanghas Becomes World Champion
Nitu Ghanghas started off aggressively, and used her combination of punches effectively to eke out a win
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) added a World Championship title to her name with a win over Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg at the marquee tournament on Saturday. The Indian put up a stupendous performance to see off Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title for the minimum weight category in front of a packed crowd.
Nitu started off aggressively, and used her combination of punches effectively to eke out a win. With this victory, Nitu, a 2022 Strandja Memorial gold medallist, became the sixth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.
India’s Nitu Ghanghas punches her way to a glorious Gold at Women's World Boxing Championship 2023.
Kudos to the champion!@LovlinaBorgohai @nikhat_zareen @Media_SAI @anjubobbygeorg1 @pspbmedia @ImManjuRani pic.twitter.com/LCr8GAWwkB — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 25, 2023
Six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006) and Nikhat Zareen (2022) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.
