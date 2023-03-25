topStoriesenglish2587823
WOMEN'S WORLD BOXING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women's World Boxing Championships: India's Nitu Ghanghas Becomes World Champion

Nitu Ghanghas started off aggressively, and used her combination of punches effectively to eke out a win

Last Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Women's World Boxing Championships: India's Nitu Ghanghas Becomes World Champion

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) added a World Championship title to her name with a win over Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg at the marquee tournament on Saturday. The Indian put up a stupendous performance to see off Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title for the minimum weight category in front of a packed crowd.

Nitu started off aggressively, and used her combination of punches effectively to eke out a win. With this victory, Nitu, a 2022 Strandja Memorial gold medallist, became the sixth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006) and Nikhat Zareen (2022) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.

