Paris Paralympics 2024: Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Secure Bronze In Archery Mixed Team Event

India celebrated a proud moment at the Paris Paralympics 2024 as the duo of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the compound open archery mixed team event. The Indian team delivered a remarkable performance, narrowly defeating Italy's Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina with a score of 156-155.

The journey to the bronze was marked by intense competition, particularly in the semi-finals, where Kumar and Devi faced Iran's Hadi Nori and Fatemeh Hemmati. The match ended in a tie, with both teams scoring 152 points, pushing the contest into a shoot-off. In the deciding shot, Hemmati's near-perfect aim edged out the Indian team, denying them a chance to compete for the gold medal.

Inspiring Journeys of the Indian Archers

Sheetal Devi, a 17-year-old born with phocomelia, a rare congenital disorder that resulted in underdeveloped limbs, has defied all odds to reach the pinnacle of her sport. Her resilience and determination have made her a symbol of hope and inspiration.

Rakesh Kumar, aged 39, has also shown incredible strength in the face of adversity. After suffering a spinal cord injury in 2009, he faced the reality of being wheelchair-bound for life. The emotional toll was heavy, leading him into a period of deep depression. However, his decision to embrace archery changed his life, leading him to the Paralympics and the historic win alongside Sheetal.

Suhas Yathiraj Clinches Second Silver

In another achievement, Indian shuttler Suhas Yathiraj secured his second consecutive silver medal in the men’s singles SL4 category at the ongoing Paris Paralympic Games, after a straight-sets defeat in the final on Monday. Suhas fell to local favorite Lucas Mazur with scores of 9-21, 13-21.