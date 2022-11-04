topStoriesenglish
PATNA PIRATES VS U MUMBA

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

After a slow start to the season, Patna Pirates have come into their own of late and are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak. They’ve won three, lost four and tied two games so far, giving them 23 points after nine matches. They will be confident about getting another win against U Mumba and will hope that their main raiders Sachin and Rohit Gulia can add to their 79 and 69 raid points respectively this season. On the defensive front, Sunil has been the Pirates’ best defender with 22 tackle points, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar have managed 17 and 14 tackle points respectively.

 pic.twitter.com/6fYpV5qGrP

Also Read: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Bengal Warriors force draw

U Mumba are also in good form with six wins and three losses putting them third in the Season 9 standings. Guman Singh has been the Season 2 champions’ lead raider and has scored 61 raid points for them at this stage. He has been supported in attack by the likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan, who have managed 42 and 32 raid points respectively so far. Defensively, skipper Surinder Singh has led by example for U Mumba with 29 tackle points, while Rinku (22 tackle points) and Mohit (20 tackle points) have been their next best defenders.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba head-to-head

Patna Pirates have clashed with U Mumba 16 times. The three-times champions have won six of these games, while the Season 2 champions have won nine times. One match between the teams ended in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Patna Pirates vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Patna Pirates vs U Mumba will be played on Friday, November 4.

Where will the match between Patna Pirates vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Patna Pirates vs U Mumba will be played at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between Patna Pirates vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Patna Pirates vs U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Patna Pirates vs U Mumba?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Patna Pirates vs U Mumba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Patna Pirates vs U Mumba will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

PAT vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Guila

Vice-Captain: Surender Singh

Defenders: Sunil, Surender Singh, Rinku

All-rounders: Jai Bhagwan, Monu

Raiders: Rohit Gulia, Guman Singh

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Possible Starting line-up

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Surender Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit

Live Tv

