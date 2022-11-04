Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates and score: Both teams eye to continue winning run

After an exciting week of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 action, Friday brings us another exciting triple header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. The first match of the evening will witness Patna Pirates facing U Mumba, while Dabang Delhi K.C. take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second and U.P. Yoddhas go up against Puneri Paltan in the third game.

After a slow start to the season, Patna Pirates have come into their own of late and are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak. They’ve won three, lost four and tied two games so far, giving them 23 points after nine matches. They will be confident about getting another win against U Mumba and will hope that their main raiders Sachin and Rohit Gulia can add to their 79 and 69 raid points respectively this season. U Mumba are also in good form with six wins and three losses putting them third in the Season 9 standings. Guman Singh has been the Season 2 champions’ lead raider and has scored 61 raid points for them at this stage.