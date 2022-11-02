Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Score and Updates: Bengal Warriors force draw

The Patna Pirates registered back-to-back victories after defeating Gujarat Giants 34-28 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Monday. Speaking about their victory, star raider Sachin said, "I am really happy with our performance. Our raiders and defenders have been playing very well. It feels great to be winning. Our coach had told us to play an attacking game against Gujarat Giants and we were successful in doing so."

The Telugu Titans will hope to turn their fortunes when they take on U Mumba, however, the Mumbai side has been in tremendous form, defeating Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors in their last two games. The Tamil Thalaivas will look to continue their form when they face off against Bengal Warriors, however, the Tamil side will face stiff competition from Bengal's raider Maninder Singh.

U.P. Yoddhas beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24 in a match defined more by the brilliance of the Yoddhas' defensive unit at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Raider Pardeep Narwal also chipped in with 6 points and with that became the first player to cross 1400 raid points in the history of vivo Pro Kabaddi.